IceCure Medical Ltd (ICCM) is 14.82% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on January 05, 2023, IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ: ICCM) had a quiet start as it plunged -2.86% to $1.36. During the day, the stock rose to $1.44 and sunk to $1.33 before settling in for the price of $1.40 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ICCM posted a 52-week range of $0.75-$4.73.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -25.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $45.62 million, simultaneously with a float of $15.57 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $62.05 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.1867, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.6600.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 55 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 243,023 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -581,128. The stock had 9.92 Receivables turnover and 0.20 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +53.04, operating margin was -234.99 and Pretax Margin of -239.13.

IceCure Medical Ltd (ICCM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry. IceCure Medical Ltd’s current insider ownership accounts for 57.59%, in contrast to 7.27% institutional ownership.

IceCure Medical Ltd (ICCM) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -239.13 while generating a return on equity of -64.80.

IceCure Medical Ltd’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -25.70% and is forecasted to reach -0.41 in the upcoming year.

IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ: ICCM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for IceCure Medical Ltd (ICCM). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.30. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 17.58.

In the same vein, ICCM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.40, a figure that is expected to reach -0.11 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.41 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of IceCure Medical Ltd (ICCM)

Going through the that latest performance of [IceCure Medical Ltd, ICCM]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.17 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.98 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 18.95% While, its Average True Range was 0.3233.

Raw Stochastic average of IceCure Medical Ltd (ICCM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 15.33%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 15.33% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 519.89% that was higher than 216.82% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.