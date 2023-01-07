Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) EPS growth this year is 110.30%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE: TEVA) started the day on January 05, 2023, with a price decrease of -0.50% at $9.97. During the day, the stock rose to $10.045 and sunk to $9.795 before settling in for the price of $10.02 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TEVA posted a 52-week range of $6.78-$11.34.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was -6.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 39.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 110.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.11 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.09 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $11.32 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.93, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.77.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.88%, in contrast to 49.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 22, this organization’s EVP, Chief Financial Officer sold 55,500 shares at the rate of 10.07, making the entire transaction reach 558,696 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 9,376. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 28, Company’s Exec. VP Chief Legal Officer sold 58,163 for 9.04, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 525,590. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,974 in total.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.56) by $0.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.71 per share during the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 110.30% and is forecasted to reach 2.51 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 2.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 39.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE: TEVA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.32. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.75. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 22.02.

In the same vein, TEVA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.17, a figure that is expected to reach 0.55 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.51 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE: TEVA), its last 5-days Average volume was 9.12 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 11.15 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 86.23% While, its Average True Range was 0.35.

Raw Stochastic average of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 64.10%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 83.11% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 39.91% that was higher than 37.82% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.