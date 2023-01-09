4.00% volatility in PENN Entertainment Inc. (PENN) last month: This is a red flag warning

On January 06, 2023, PENN Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) opened at $30.16, lower -0.30% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $30.81 and dropped to $29.92 before settling in for the closing price of $30.41. Price fluctuations for PENN have ranged from $25.49 to $51.72 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 14.20% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 147.80% at the time writing. With a float of $154.05 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $157.60 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 21973 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +40.86, operating margin of +17.98, and the pretax margin is +9.13.

PENN Entertainment Inc. (PENN) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Resorts & Casinos industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of PENN Entertainment Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 85.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 27, was worth 4,923,867. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 163,475 shares at a rate of $30.12, taking the stock ownership to the 604,527 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 15, when Company’s Director sold 5,086 for $38.03, making the entire transaction worth $193,421. This insider now owns 34,663 shares in total.

PENN Entertainment Inc. (PENN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.54) by -$0.39. This company achieved a net margin of +7.13 while generating a return on equity of 12.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 147.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.04% during the next five years compared to 16.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

PENN Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for PENN Entertainment Inc. (PENN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.74. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.38, a number that is poised to hit 0.43 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.89 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PENN Entertainment Inc. (PENN)

PENN Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) saw its 5-day average volume 2.21 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.26 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.30.

During the past 100 days, PENN Entertainment Inc.’s (PENN) raw stochastic average was set at 34.85%, which indicates a significant decrease from 47.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.37% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 50.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $33.16, while its 200-day Moving Average is $33.12. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $30.78 in the near term. At $31.24, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $31.67. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $29.89, it is likely to go to the next support level at $29.46. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $29.00.

PENN Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) Key Stats

There are currently 155,118K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.72 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 5,905 M according to its annual income of 420,800 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,625 M and its income totaled 123,500 K.