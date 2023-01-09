Search
$4.41M in average volume shows that Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) is heading in the right direction

On January 06, 2023, Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: NWL) opened at $14.15, higher 2.06% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.47 and dropped to $14.06 before settling in for the closing price of $14.11. Price fluctuations for NWL have ranged from $12.24 to $26.45 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Defensive sector was 2.90%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 173.60% at the time writing. With a float of $411.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $413.60 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 32000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +31.49, operating margin of +10.10, and the pretax margin is +6.54.

Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Household & Personal Products industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Newell Brands Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 94.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 02, was worth 133,600. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $13.36, taking the stock ownership to the 31,868 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 14, when Company’s Director sold 10,000 for $17.10, making the entire transaction worth $171,000. This insider now owns 240,000 shares in total.

Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.47) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +5.40 while generating a return on equity of 14.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 173.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -6.74% during the next five years compared to 75.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: NWL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Newell Brands Inc. (NWL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.34, a number that is poised to hit 0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Newell Brands Inc. (NWL)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 3.82 million, its volume of 3.75 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.44.

During the past 100 days, Newell Brands Inc.’s (NWL) raw stochastic average was set at 23.16%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.31% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 41.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.36, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.92. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $14.56 in the near term. At $14.72, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $14.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.15, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.90. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $13.74.

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: NWL) Key Stats

There are currently 413,600K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 5.84 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 10,589 M according to its annual income of 572,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,252 M and its income totaled 31,000 K.

