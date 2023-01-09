$6.05M in average volume shows that Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) is heading in the right direction

A new trading day began on January 06, 2023, with Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) stock priced at $0.4943, up 3.74% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.52 and dropped to $0.46 before settling in for the closing price of $0.50. BBIG’s price has ranged from $0.41 to $3.73 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was -9.40%. With a float of $187.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $210.59 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 45 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -12.87, operating margin of -780.97, and the pretax margin is -7311.65.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Leisure Industry. The insider ownership of Vinco Ventures Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 21.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 19, was worth 60,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 50,000 shares at a rate of $1.20, taking the stock ownership to the 204,756 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 18, when Company’s Director sold 75,000 for $1.44, making the entire transaction worth $107,752. This insider now owns 254,756 shares in total.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -7231.48 while generating a return on equity of -1,099.12.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Vinco Ventures Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -15.03

Technical Analysis of Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 4.1 million, its volume of 4.41 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Vinco Ventures Inc.’s (BBIG) raw stochastic average was set at 6.90%, which indicates a significant decrease from 31.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 89.70% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 86.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6802, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.4925. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.5370 in the near term. At $0.5585, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5970. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4770, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4385. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.4170.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 104.50 million, the company has a total of 233,141K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 9,790 K while annual income is -713,170 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 11,535 K while its latest quarter income was -372,948 K.