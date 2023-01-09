-89.87% percent quarterly performance for Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (TMPO) is not indicative of the underlying story

Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TMPO) on January 06, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.82, soaring 33.69% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.08 and dropped to $0.7401 before settling in for the closing price of $0.78. Within the past 52 weeks, TMPO’s price has moved between $0.70 and $15.15.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 163.60%. With a float of $19.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $26.39 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 96 employees.

Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (TMPO) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Electronic Components industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. is 15.00%, while institutional ownership is 4.70%.

Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (TMPO) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a return on equity of 2.93.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 163.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TMPO) Trading Performance Indicators

Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (TMPO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.32, a number that is poised to hit -0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (TMPO)

Looking closely at Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TMPO), its last 5-days average volume was 0.31 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.31 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.40.

During the past 100 days, Tempo Automation Holdings Inc.’s (TMPO) raw stochastic average was set at 2.35%, which indicates a significant decrease from 43.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 203.89% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 139.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.6061, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.0084. However, in the short run, Tempo Automation Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.1666. Second resistance stands at $1.2933. The third major resistance level sits at $1.5065. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8267, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6135. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.4868.

Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TMPO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 20.50 million based on 9,695K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 17,361 K and income totals 5,850 K. The company made 4,007 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -23,625 K in sales during its previous quarter.