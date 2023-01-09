A look at Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s (CNQ) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

January 06, 2023, Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE: CNQ) trading session started at the price of $52.87, that was 4.87% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $54.68 and dropped to $52.64 before settling in for the closing price of $52.00. A 52-week range for CNQ has been $43.09 – $69.14.

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 21.30% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 83.80%. With a float of $1.08 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.12 billion.

The firm has a total of 9735 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Canadian Natural Resources Limited stocks. The insider ownership of Canadian Natural Resources Limited is 3.30%, while institutional ownership is 66.60%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $2.15) by $0.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 83.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.38% during the next five years compared to 105.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE: CNQ) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.87. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.56, a number that is poised to hit 2.55 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.85 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Canadian Natural Resources Limited, CNQ], we can find that recorded value of 2.53 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.83 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.89.

During the past 100 days, Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s (CNQ) raw stochastic average was set at 55.63%, which indicates a significant increase from 53.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.86% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 41.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $57.66, while its 200-day Moving Average is $57.24. Now, the first resistance to watch is $55.26. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $55.99. The third major resistance level sits at $57.30. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $53.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $51.91. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $51.18.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE: CNQ) Key Stats

There are 1,105,778K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 57.63 billion. As of now, sales total 23,982 M while income totals 6,115 M. Its latest quarter income was 8,012 M while its last quarter net income were 2,156 M.