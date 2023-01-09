Search
A look at E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s (EJH) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

On January 06, 2023, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) opened at $0.58, lower -16.95% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.60 and dropped to $0.439 before settling in for the closing price of $0.56. Price fluctuations for EJH have ranged from $0.36 to $28.60 over the past 52 weeks.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 12.40% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -166.00% at the time writing. With a float of $4.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $6.06 million.

The firm has a total of 526 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +30.36, operating margin of -1.34, and the pretax margin is -5.23.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Personal Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited is 19.56%, while institutional ownership is 1.20%.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -8.52 while generating a return on equity of -8.43.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -166.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 8.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.78

Technical Analysis of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited, EJH], we can find that recorded value of 1.81 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.11 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s (EJH) raw stochastic average was set at 2.28%, which indicates a significant decrease from 9.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 487.87% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 219.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6950, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.2322. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.5637. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.6623. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7247. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4027, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3403. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2417.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) Key Stats

There are currently 2,125K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.40 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 63,750 K according to its annual income of -5,430 K.

