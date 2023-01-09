A look at E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s (EJH) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

On January 06, 2023, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) opened at $0.58, lower -16.95% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.60 and dropped to $0.439 before settling in for the closing price of $0.56. Price fluctuations for EJH have ranged from $0.36 to $28.60 over the past 52 weeks.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 12.40% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -166.00% at the time writing. With a float of $4.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $6.06 million.

The firm has a total of 526 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +30.36, operating margin of -1.34, and the pretax margin is -5.23.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Personal Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited is 19.56%, while institutional ownership is 1.20%.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -8.52 while generating a return on equity of -8.43.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -166.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 8.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.78

Technical Analysis of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited, EJH], we can find that recorded value of 1.81 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.11 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s (EJH) raw stochastic average was set at 2.28%, which indicates a significant decrease from 9.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 487.87% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 219.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6950, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.2322. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.5637. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.6623. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7247. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4027, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3403. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2417.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) Key Stats

There are currently 2,125K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.40 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 63,750 K according to its annual income of -5,430 K.