A look at Immix Biopharma Inc.’s (IMMX) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Immix Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMX) on January 06, 2023, started off the session at the price of $2.25, plunging -8.24% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.53 and dropped to $2.1012 before settling in for the closing price of $2.55. Within the past 52 weeks, IMMX’s price has moved between $0.68 and $7.60.

With a float of $5.23 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $13.93 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 2 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Immix Biopharma Inc. (IMMX) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Immix Biopharma Inc. is 13.60%, while institutional ownership is 2.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 14, was worth 5,225. In this transaction CEO and Chairman of this company bought 5,200 shares at a rate of $1.00, taking the stock ownership to the 907,700 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 14, when Company’s CFO bought 5,200 for $0.94, making the entire transaction worth $4,888. This insider now owns 81,316 shares in total.

Immix Biopharma Inc. (IMMX) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a return on equity of -367.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Immix Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMX) Trading Performance Indicators

Immix Biopharma Inc. (IMMX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 26.90 was reported for the most recent quarter.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.48

Technical Analysis of Immix Biopharma Inc. (IMMX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.8 million, its volume of 0.69 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.29.

During the past 100 days, Immix Biopharma Inc.’s (IMMX) raw stochastic average was set at 88.77%, which indicates a significant increase from 74.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 124.79% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 107.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.85. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.55 in the near term. At $2.75, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.98. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.12, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.89. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.69.

Immix Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 35.50 million based on 13,927K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -24,380 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -1,535 K in sales during its previous quarter.