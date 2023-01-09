A look at On Holding AG’s (ONON) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

A new trading day began on January 06, 2023, with On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) stock priced at $17.80, up 9.44% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.50 and dropped to $17.715 before settling in for the closing price of $17.48. ONON’s price has ranged from $15.44 to $34.10 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -555.80%. With a float of $141.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $317.19 million.

The firm has a total of 1158 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +55.43, operating margin of -19.47, and the pretax margin is -22.02.

On Holding AG (ONON) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Footwear & Accessories Industry. The insider ownership of On Holding AG is 37.39%, while institutional ownership is 39.60%.

On Holding AG (ONON) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -23.49 while generating a return on equity of -30.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -555.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are On Holding AG’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.45 and is forecasted to reach 0.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of On Holding AG (ONON)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [On Holding AG, ONON], we can find that recorded value of 2.41 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.71 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.92.

During the past 100 days, On Holding AG’s (ONON) raw stochastic average was set at 38.60%, which indicates a significant decrease from 89.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.37% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 58.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.72, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.87. Now, the first resistance to watch is $19.85. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $20.57. The third major resistance level sits at $21.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.06, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.00. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $16.28.

On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 5.52 billion, the company has a total of 622,301K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 792,780 K while annual income is -186,250 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 339,530 K while its latest quarter income was 21,360 K.