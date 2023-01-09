A look at Taseko Mines Limited’s (TGB) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

On January 06, 2023, Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX: TGB) opened at $1.55, higher 8.44% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.75 and dropped to $1.54 before settling in for the closing price of $1.54. Price fluctuations for TGB have ranged from $0.89 to $2.41 over the past 52 weeks.

Basic Materials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 10.40% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 235.10% at the time writing. With a float of $277.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $286.38 million.

The firm has a total of 207 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +37.09, operating margin of +31.85, and the pretax margin is +16.53.

Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Taseko Mines Limited is 2.30%, while institutional ownership is 22.50%.

Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.01) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +8.52 while generating a return on equity of 10.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 235.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX: TGB) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Taseko Mines Limited (TGB). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.51. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.03, a number that is poised to hit 0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Taseko Mines Limited (TGB)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Taseko Mines Limited, TGB], we can find that recorded value of 1.26 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.38 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Taseko Mines Limited’s (TGB) raw stochastic average was set at 91.02%, which indicates a significant increase from 85.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 101.90% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 82.43% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3350, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.3854. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.7633. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.8567. The third major resistance level sits at $1.9683. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.5583, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.4467. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.3533.

Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX: TGB) Key Stats

There are currently 286,475K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 436.91 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 345,710 K according to its annual income of 29,100 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 68,740 K and its income totaled -18,020 K.