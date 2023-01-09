Search
Sana Meer
A look at Yatsen Holding Limited’s (YSG) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) kicked off on January 06, 2023, at the price of $1.69, up 5.95% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.805 and dropped to $1.63 before settling in for the closing price of $1.68. Over the past 52 weeks, YSG has traded in a range of $0.39-$2.20.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 61.30%. With a float of $353.54 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $564.30 million.

The firm has a total of 3497 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +66.76, operating margin of -27.81, and the pretax margin is -26.61.

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Household & Personal Products Industry. The insider ownership of Yatsen Holding Limited is 7.07%, while institutional ownership is 25.50%.

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.05) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -26.38 while generating a return on equity of -24.69. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 61.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Yatsen Holding Limited’s (YSG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.29, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Yatsen Holding Limited, YSG], we can find that recorded value of 1.43 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.48 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 96.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, Yatsen Holding Limited’s (YSG) raw stochastic average was set at 97.16%, which indicates a significant increase from 95.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 101.23% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 88.90% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2736, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0703. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.8467. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.9133. The third major resistance level sits at $2.0217. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.6717, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.5633. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.4967.

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 939.31 million has total of 392,453K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 916,420 K in contrast with the sum of -241,770 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 120,600 K and last quarter income was -29,000 K.

