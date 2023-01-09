A major move is in the offing as Zynex Inc. (ZYXI) market cap hits 529.60 million

Zynex Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI) kicked off on January 06, 2023, at the price of $14.55, up 10.68% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.25 and dropped to $14.53 before settling in for the closing price of $14.14. Over the past 52 weeks, ZYXI has traded in a range of $4.97-$14.55.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 57.80%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 84.80%. With a float of $20.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $38.05 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 774 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +79.03, operating margin of +17.16, and the pretax margin is +17.09.

Zynex Inc. (ZYXI) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of Zynex Inc. is 40.40%, while institutional ownership is 29.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 13, was worth 15,420. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 1,103 shares at a rate of $13.98, taking the stock ownership to the 13,973 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 31, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 38,126 for $10.68, making the entire transaction worth $407,186. This insider now owns 18,405 shares in total.

Zynex Inc. (ZYXI) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.12) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +13.13 while generating a return on equity of 26.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 84.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Zynex Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Zynex Inc.’s (ZYXI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.54. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 42.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.47, a number that is poised to hit 0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.59 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Zynex Inc. (ZYXI)

Looking closely at Zynex Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI), its last 5-days average volume was 0.36 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.39 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.75%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.70.

During the past 100 days, Zynex Inc.’s (ZYXI) raw stochastic average was set at 82.20%, which indicates a significant increase from 60.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.53% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 51.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.30, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.31. However, in the short run, Zynex Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $17.09. Second resistance stands at $18.53. The third major resistance level sits at $19.81. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.37, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.09. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $11.65.

Zynex Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 529.60 million has total of 37,453K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 130,300 K in contrast with the sum of 17,100 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 41,520 K and last quarter income was 4,870 K.