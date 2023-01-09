Search
Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 1,494 M

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ: ASO) on January 06, 2023, started off the session at the price of $51.80, soaring 1.66% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $54.33 and dropped to $51.80 before settling in for the closing price of $51.72. Within the past 52 weeks, ASO’s price has moved between $25.10 and $57.85.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 7.40%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 110.10%. With a float of $77.95 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $78.14 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 22011 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.16, operating margin of +13.40, and the pretax margin is +12.69.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Specialty Retail industry stocks is more important than anything else. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 13, was worth 34,710. In this transaction SVP, Chief Information Officer of this company sold 600 shares at a rate of $57.85, taking the stock ownership to the 147,639 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 09, when Company’s SVP, Omnichannel sold 72,023 for $54.69, making the entire transaction worth $3,939,174. This insider now owns 36,270 shares in total.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 7/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $2.3 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $2.06) by $0.24. This company achieved a net margin of +9.91 while generating a return on equity of 52.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.57 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 110.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.00% during the next five years compared to 63.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ: ASO) Trading Performance Indicators

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.63. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.10, a number that is poised to hit 1.85 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.98 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO)

The latest stats from [Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc., ASO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.44 million was inferior to 1.52 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.16.

During the past 100 days, Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc.’s (ASO) raw stochastic average was set at 69.32%, which indicates a significant increase from 65.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.73% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 54.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $49.13, while its 200-day Moving Average is $42.75. Now, the first resistance to watch is $54.01. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $55.43. The third major resistance level sits at $56.54. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $51.48, it is likely to go to the next support level at $50.37. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $48.95.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ: ASO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 4.04 billion based on 78,145K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 6,773 M and income totals 671,380 K. The company made 1,494 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 131,740 K in sales during its previous quarter.

