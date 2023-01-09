Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

On January 06, 2023, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) opened at $0.1686, higher 16.84% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1999 and dropped to $0.1686 before settling in for the closing price of $0.17. Price fluctuations for ADMP have ranged from $0.12 to $0.85 over the past 52 weeks.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

A company in the Healthcare sector has dropped its sales by -19.40% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 48.10% at the time writing. With a float of $148.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $149.98 million.

In an organization with 15 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -211.14, operating margin of -1451.97, and the pretax margin is -1566.53.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation is 1.07%, while institutional ownership is 8.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 18, was worth 4,949. In this transaction Chief Medical Officer of this company sold 8,199 shares at a rate of $0.60, taking the stock ownership to the 201,911 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 18, when Company’s SVP and Chief Business Officer sold 11,859 for $0.60, making the entire transaction worth $7,117. This insider now owns 233,906 shares in total.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.03) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -1566.56 while generating a return on equity of -235.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 48.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 18.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.20

Technical Analysis of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.69 million. That was better than the volume of 0.57 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation’s (ADMP) raw stochastic average was set at 30.31%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 114.76% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 121.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1701, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.3318. However, in the short run, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.2084. Second resistance stands at $0.2198. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2397. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1771, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1572. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1458.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) Key Stats

There are currently 149,983K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 25.30 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,210 K according to its annual income of -45,830 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,510 K and its income totaled -4,400 K.