Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) is expecting 64.46% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) on January 06, 2023, started off the session at the price of $21.00, soaring 32.08% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $24.99 and dropped to $21.00 before settling in for the closing price of $17.27. Within the past 52 weeks, AEHR’s price has moved between $6.71 and $28.00.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 21.90% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 493.80%. With a float of $25.27 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $27.24 million.

The firm has a total of 91 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +46.56, operating margin of +15.35, and the pretax margin is +18.77.

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Aehr Test Systems is 4.90%, while institutional ownership is 44.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 01, was worth 93,832. In this transaction Director of this company sold 3,474 shares at a rate of $27.01, taking the stock ownership to the 9,177 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 23, when Company’s Director sold 1,901 for $27.00, making the entire transaction worth $51,327. This insider now owns 12,651 shares in total.

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 8/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.01) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +18.59 while generating a return on equity of 30.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 493.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 24.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) Trading Performance Indicators

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 4.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.50. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 431.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.33, a number that is poised to hit 0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aehr Test Systems (AEHR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Aehr Test Systems, AEHR], we can find that recorded value of 2.82 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 3.36 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.08.

During the past 100 days, Aehr Test Systems’s (AEHR) raw stochastic average was set at 65.40%, which indicates a significant decrease from 72.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 134.44% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 105.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.66, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.38. Now, the first resistance to watch is $24.87. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $26.92. The third major resistance level sits at $28.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.88, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.94. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $16.89.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 474.90 million based on 27,495K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 50,830 K and income totals 9,450 K. The company made 10,670 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 590 K in sales during its previous quarter.