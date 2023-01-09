Alto Ingredients Inc. (ALTO) volume exceeds 0.57 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On January 06, 2023, Alto Ingredients Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTO) opened at $2.80, higher 6.50% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.99 and dropped to $2.775 before settling in for the closing price of $2.77. Price fluctuations for ALTO have ranged from $2.61 to $7.37 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Basic Materials sector company slipped by -5.80% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 319.00% at the time writing. With a float of $70.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $73.01 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 415 employees.

Alto Ingredients Inc. (ALTO) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Chemicals industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Alto Ingredients Inc. is 1.60%, while institutional ownership is 53.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 16, was worth 94,850. In this transaction Director of this company bought 35,000 shares at a rate of $2.71, taking the stock ownership to the 538,909 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 16, when Company’s Director bought 5,000 for $2.73, making the entire transaction worth $13,650. This insider now owns 27,292 shares in total.

Alto Ingredients Inc. (ALTO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.09) by $0.2. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 319.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 180.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Alto Ingredients Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Alto Ingredients Inc. (ALTO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.36, a number that is poised to hit 0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.37 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Alto Ingredients Inc. (ALTO)

Alto Ingredients Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTO) saw its 5-day average volume 0.69 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.7 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, Alto Ingredients Inc.’s (ALTO) raw stochastic average was set at 12.64%, which indicates a significant decrease from 74.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 59.42% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 60.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.38, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.38. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.04 in the near term. At $3.12, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.69. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.61.

Alto Ingredients Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTO) Key Stats

There are currently 73,957K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 208.21 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,208 M according to its annual income of 46,080 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 336,880 K and its income totaled -28,040 K.