Aptiv PLC (APTV)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

A new trading day began on January 06, 2023, with Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) stock priced at $96.67, up 2.56% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $99.045 and dropped to $95.88 before settling in for the closing price of $95.86. APTV’s price has ranged from $77.96 to $175.91 over the past 52 weeks.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 4.90% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -70.30%. With a float of $269.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $270.93 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 155000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.84, operating margin of +7.36, and the pretax margin is +5.83.

Aptiv PLC (APTV) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Auto Parts Industry. The insider ownership of Aptiv PLC is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 98.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 05, was worth 638,674. In this transaction Chairman and CEO of this company sold 6,665 shares at a rate of $95.83, taking the stock ownership to the 552,572 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 04, when Company’s Chairman and CEO sold 6,665 for $95.34, making the entire transaction worth $635,453. This insider now owns 559,237 shares in total.

Aptiv PLC (APTV) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.22 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +3.78 while generating a return on equity of 7.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -70.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 32.05% during the next five years compared to -8.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Aptiv PLC’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.53. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 170.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.15, a number that is poised to hit 1.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.76 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aptiv PLC (APTV)

Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) saw its 5-day average volume 1.3 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.39 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.97.

During the past 100 days, Aptiv PLC’s (APTV) raw stochastic average was set at 56.36%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.58% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 45.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $98.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $98.40. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $99.61 in the near term. At $100.91, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $102.78. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $96.44, it is likely to go to the next support level at $94.58. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $93.28.

Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 25.97 billion, the company has a total of 270,950K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 15,618 M while annual income is 590,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 4,614 M while its latest quarter income was 301,000 K.