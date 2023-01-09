Azul S.A. (AZUL) 20 Days SMA touches 13.41%: The odds favor the bear

Azul S.A. (NYSE: AZUL) on January 06, 2023, started off the session at the price of $6.79, soaring 5.08% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.85 and dropped to $6.585 before settling in for the closing price of $6.50. Within the past 52 weeks, AZUL’s price has moved between $5.29 and $17.46.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was 8.40%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 61.50%. With a float of $111.87 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $144.26 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 13215 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Azul S.A. (AZUL) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.86) by -$0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 61.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Azul S.A. (NYSE: AZUL) Trading Performance Indicators

Azul S.A. (AZUL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.25. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 31.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.78, a number that is poised to hit -0.39 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Azul S.A. (AZUL)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.57 million, its volume of 2.18 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.46.

During the past 100 days, Azul S.A.’s (AZUL) raw stochastic average was set at 27.70%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 84.71% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 88.13% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.08, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.54. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $6.92 in the near term. At $7.02, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $7.19. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.49. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.39.

Azul S.A. (NYSE: AZUL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 724.39 million based on 420,882K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,849 M and income totals -780,710 K. The company made 835,090 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -313,870 K in sales during its previous quarter.