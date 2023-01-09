Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR) volume exceeds 1.25 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

January 06, 2023, Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE: BBAR) trading session started at the price of $4.16, that was 2.20% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.361 and dropped to $4.14 before settling in for the closing price of $4.10. A 52-week range for BBAR has been $1.94 – $4.12.

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 56.80% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 27.10%. With a float of $69.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $204.24 million.

In an organization with 6242 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. stocks. The insider ownership of Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. is 76.00%, while institutional ownership is 2.00%.

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.64) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +8.22 while generating a return on equity of 16.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 27.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 31.93% during the next five years compared to 38.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE: BBAR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.14, a number that is poised to hit 0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.91 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.0 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.50%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, Banco BBVA Argentina S.A.’s (BBAR) raw stochastic average was set at 90.23%, which indicates a significant increase from 88.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.42% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 54.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.15, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.99. However, in the short run, Banco BBVA Argentina S.A.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.32. Second resistance stands at $4.45. The third major resistance level sits at $4.54. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.10, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.01. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.88.

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE: BBAR) Key Stats

There are 204,237K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.59 billion. As of now, sales total 2,545 M while income totals 98,690 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,194 M while its last quarter net income were 72,800 K.