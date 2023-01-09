Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) posted a -0.36% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Markets

January 06, 2023, Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE: BHG) trading session started at the price of $0.5302, that was 5.66% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.5988 and dropped to $0.525 before settling in for the closing price of $0.55. A 52-week range for BHG has been $0.49 – $4.06.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -648.20%. With a float of $593.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $629.72 million.

The firm has a total of 3203 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Bright Health Group Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Bright Health Group Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 72.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 14, was worth 248,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 400,000 shares at a rate of $0.62, taking the stock ownership to the 598,012 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 14, when Company’s Director bought 185,000 for $0.65, making the entire transaction worth $120,250. This insider now owns 1,070,112 shares in total.

Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.32) by -$0.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -648.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE: BHG) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.57, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Bright Health Group Inc., BHG], we can find that recorded value of 1.46 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.25 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Bright Health Group Inc.’s (BHG) raw stochastic average was set at 6.27%, which indicates a significant decrease from 52.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 98.78% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 108.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8312, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.4641. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.6135. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.6431. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6873. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5397, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4955. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.4659.

Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE: BHG) Key Stats

There are 629,699K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 348.20 million. As of now, sales total 4,029 M while income totals -1,185 M. Its latest quarter income was 1,632 M while its last quarter net income were -306,070 K.

