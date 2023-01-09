Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) is -16.25% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

On January 06, 2023, Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) opened at $2.88, higher 1.05% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.93 and dropped to $2.83 before settling in for the closing price of $2.85. Price fluctuations for BKD have ranged from $2.61 to $7.61 over the past 52 weeks.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company slipped by -11.10% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -220.70% at the time writing. With a float of $181.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $186.79 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 33000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +7.23, operating margin of -5.71, and the pretax margin is -3.92.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Care Facilities industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 17, was worth 154,415. In this transaction Director of this company bought 50,000 shares at a rate of $3.09, taking the stock ownership to the 401,291 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 01, when Company’s President and CEO sold 73,991 for $6.76, making the entire transaction worth $499,876. This insider now owns 1,717,661 shares in total.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.41) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -3.62 while generating a return on equity of -13.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -220.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 24.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.58, a number that is poised to hit -0.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD)

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) saw its 5-day average volume 2.92 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.19 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, Brookdale Senior Living Inc.’s (BKD) raw stochastic average was set at 9.57%, which indicates a significant decrease from 84.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.94% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 91.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.40, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.83. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.93 in the near term. At $2.98, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.83, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.78. The third support level lies at $2.73 if the price breaches the second support level.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) Key Stats

There are currently 186,806K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 532.40 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,758 M according to its annual income of -99,290 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 757,460 K and its income totaled -28,360 K.