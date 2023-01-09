Search
Steve Mayer
Discover Financial Services (DFS) average volume reaches $1.94M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

On January 06, 2023, Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) opened at $99.58, higher 3.51% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $103.22 and dropped to $99.58 before settling in for the closing price of $99.55. Price fluctuations for DFS have ranged from $87.64 to $130.81 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 4.30%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 396.00% at the time writing. With a float of $271.53 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $273.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 16700 employees.

Discover Financial Services (DFS) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Credit Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Discover Financial Services is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 85.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 07, was worth 135,684. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,291 shares at a rate of $105.10, taking the stock ownership to the 51,596 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 15, when Company’s SVP, Controller & CAO sold 800 for $127.00, making the entire transaction worth $101,600. This insider now owns 2,450 shares in total.

Discover Financial Services (DFS) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $3.72) by -$0.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.89 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 396.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Discover Financial Services (DFS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.31. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.99.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 15.37, a number that is poised to hit 3.92 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 13.93 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Discover Financial Services (DFS)

Looking closely at Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS), its last 5-days average volume was 2.29 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.51 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.75%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.91.

During the past 100 days, Discover Financial Services’s (DFS) raw stochastic average was set at 64.29%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.95% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.12% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 34.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $102.77, while its 200-day Moving Average is $103.18. However, in the short run, Discover Financial Services’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $104.31. Second resistance stands at $105.59. The third major resistance level sits at $107.95. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $100.67, it is likely to go to the next support level at $98.31. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $97.03.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) Key Stats

There are currently 273,226K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 27.20 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 13,221 M according to its annual income of 5,449 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,993 M and its income totaled 1,006 M.

