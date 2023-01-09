Search
Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT) with a beta value of 1.31 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

On January 06, 2023, Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: EPRT) opened at $23.13, higher 0.61% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $23.42 and dropped to $23.04 before settling in for the closing price of $22.96. Price fluctuations for EPRT have ranged from $18.88 to $28.66 over the past 52 weeks.

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 71.50% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 86.40% at the time writing. With a float of $140.64 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $142.38 million.

The firm has a total of 37 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Diversified industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 15, was worth 20,760. In this transaction Executive VP, CFO & Treasurer of this company bought 1,000 shares at a rate of $20.76, taking the stock ownership to the 84,453 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 13, when Company’s President and CEO bought 20,000 for $20.68, making the entire transaction worth $413,600. This insider now owns 459,170 shares in total.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.24) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 86.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 26.82% during the next five years compared to 66.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: EPRT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.79. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 102.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.98, a number that is poised to hit 0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.93 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc., EPRT], we can find that recorded value of 1.1 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.22 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.58.

During the past 100 days, Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.’s (EPRT) raw stochastic average was set at 64.92%, which indicates a significant increase from 52.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.97% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.62, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.70. Now, the first resistance to watch is $23.33. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $23.57. The third major resistance level sits at $23.71. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.95, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.81. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $22.57.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: EPRT) Key Stats

There are currently 142,377K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.27 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 230,230 K according to its annual income of 95,730 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 70,660 K and its income totaled 36,430 K.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB) volume exceeds 1.55 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Shaun Noe -
Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNB) on January 06, 2023, started off the session at the price of $12.66, soaring 0.88% from the...
Read more

Ciena Corporation (CIEN) 20 Days SMA touches 3.78%: The odds favor the bear

Sana Meer -
January 06, 2023, Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) trading session started at the price of $50.04, that was 4.07% jump from the session before. During...
Read more

Can Comstock Resources Inc.’s (CRK) drop of -7.17% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Steve Mayer -
On January 06, 2023, Comstock Resources Inc. (NYSE: CRK) opened at $12.32, higher 3.51% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

