Etsy Inc. (ETSY) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -10.68% last month.

On January 06, 2023, Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ: ETSY) opened at $119.23, higher 0.86% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $121.97 and dropped to $115.77 before settling in for the closing price of $119.56. Price fluctuations for ETSY have ranged from $67.01 to $198.24 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 44.90% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 23.60% at the time writing. With a float of $124.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $126.35 million.

In an organization with 2786 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +71.90, operating margin of +21.57, and the pretax margin is +20.25.

Etsy Inc. (ETSY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Internet Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 04, was worth 2,438,121. In this transaction President & CEO of this company sold 20,850 shares at a rate of $116.94, taking the stock ownership to the 107,305 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 04, when Company’s Chief Marketing Officer sold 1,170 for $116.98, making the entire transaction worth $136,865. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Etsy Inc. (ETSY) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.31) by $0.2. This company achieved a net margin of +21.19 while generating a return on equity of 71.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.69 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 23.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -1.70% during the next five years compared to 71.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ: ETSY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Etsy Inc. (ETSY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.07. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 22.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.45, a number that is poised to hit 0.60 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.83 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Etsy Inc. (ETSY)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.79 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.95 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 6.15.

During the past 100 days, Etsy Inc.’s (ETSY) raw stochastic average was set at 60.32%, which indicates a significant increase from 37.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.71% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 65.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $118.40, while its 200-day Moving Average is $104.14. However, in the short run, Etsy Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $123.12. Second resistance stands at $125.64. The third major resistance level sits at $129.32. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $116.92, it is likely to go to the next support level at $113.24. The third support level lies at $110.72 if the price breaches the second support level.

Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ: ETSY) Key Stats

There are currently 125,688K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 15.03 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,329 M according to its annual income of 493,510 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 594,470 K and its income totaled -963,070 K.