Formula One Group (FWONK) last year’s performance of 3.20% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

January 06, 2023, Formula One Group (NASDAQ: FWONK) trading session started at the price of $62.96, that was 4.84% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $65.35 and dropped to $62.8153 before settling in for the closing price of $62.17. A 52-week range for FWONK has been $50.00 – $71.17.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 198.80%. With a float of $198.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $207.40 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.70, operating margin of +1.87, and the pretax margin is -7.35.

Formula One Group (FWONK) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Formula One Group stocks. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 05, was worth 6,560. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 200 shares at a rate of $32.80, taking the stock ownership to the 2,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 28, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 7,200 for $32.58, making the entire transaction worth $234,576. This insider now owns 20,000 shares in total.

Formula One Group (FWONK) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.04) by $0.31. This company achieved a net margin of -8.90 while generating a return on equity of -2.95. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 198.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ: FWONK) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Formula One Group (FWONK) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.77, a number that is poised to hit 0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.78 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Formula One Group (FWONK)

Looking closely at Formula One Group (NASDAQ: FWONK), its last 5-days average volume was 0.95 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.0 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.03.

During the past 100 days, Formula One Group’s (FWONK) raw stochastic average was set at 75.04%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.94% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 33.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $58.96, while its 200-day Moving Average is $62.34. However, in the short run, Formula One Group’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $66.08. Second resistance stands at $66.98. The third major resistance level sits at $68.62. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $63.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $61.91. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $61.01.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ: FWONK) Key Stats

There are 233,822K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 30.14 billion. As of now, sales total 11,400 M while income totals 398,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 3,247 M while its last quarter net income were 391,000 K.