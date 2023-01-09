Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 2,451 M

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK) on January 06, 2023, started off the session at the price of $22.34, soaring 3.30% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $22.89 and dropped to $22.27 before settling in for the closing price of $22.09. Within the past 52 weeks, GPK’s price has moved between $17.99 and $24.07.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 10.70% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 14.40%. With a float of $303.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $308.80 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 25000 employees.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Packaging & Containers industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Graphic Packaging Holding Company is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 94.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 17, was worth 543,532. In this transaction Director of this company sold 24,200 shares at a rate of $22.46, taking the stock ownership to the 92,021 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 17, when Company’s EVP, Mills Division sold 12,779 for $23.35, making the entire transaction worth $298,390. This insider now owns 44,902 shares in total.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 14.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 28.81% during the next five years compared to -0.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK) Trading Performance Indicators

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.75. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.31, a number that is poised to hit 0.59 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK) saw its 5-day average volume 3.04 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.39 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.52.

During the past 100 days, Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s (GPK) raw stochastic average was set at 72.96%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.00% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 30.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.39, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.64. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $23.05 in the near term. At $23.28, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $23.67. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.43, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.04. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $21.81.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 6.78 billion based on 307,118K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 7,156 M and income totals 204,000 K. The company made 2,451 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 193,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.