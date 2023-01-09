Graphite Bio Inc. (GRPH) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 4.86 million

Graphite Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPH) on January 06, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.62, plunging -39.54% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.95 and dropped to $1.59 before settling in for the closing price of $3.06. Within the past 52 weeks, GRPH’s price has moved between $2.07 and $11.54.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -107.80%. With a float of $52.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $55.21 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 114 employees.

Graphite Bio Inc. (GRPH) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Graphite Bio Inc. is 9.52%, while institutional ownership is 80.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 12, was worth 1,428,000. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 350,000 shares at a rate of $4.08, taking the stock ownership to the 8,459,314 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 11, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 74,464 for $4.07, making the entire transaction worth $303,068. This insider now owns 8,109,314 shares in total.

Graphite Bio Inc. (GRPH) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.49) by $0.01. This company achieved a return on equity of -37.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -107.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Graphite Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPH) Trading Performance Indicators

Graphite Bio Inc. (GRPH) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 22.10 was reported for the most recent quarter.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.75, a number that is poised to hit -0.50 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Graphite Bio Inc. (GRPH)

Looking closely at Graphite Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPH), its last 5-days average volume was 1.16 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.44 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.28.

During the past 100 days, Graphite Bio Inc.’s (GRPH) raw stochastic average was set at 9.39%, which indicates a significant decrease from 14.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 210.88% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 97.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.2876, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.3621. However, in the short run, Graphite Bio Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.0033. Second resistance stands at $2.1567. The third major resistance level sits at $2.3633. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.6433, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.4367. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.2833.

Graphite Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPH) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 177.90 million based on 58,152K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -70,760 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -24,682 K in sales during its previous quarter.