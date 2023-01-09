Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.97 million

January 06, 2023, Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) trading session started at the price of $0.1481, that was 4.37% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.17 and dropped to $0.1467 before settling in for the closing price of $0.15. A 52-week range for GFAI has been $0.12 – $2.16.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -72.20%. With a float of $10.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $35.24 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1705 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +7.98, operating margin of -10.54, and the pretax margin is -17.71.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Guardforce AI Co. Limited stocks. The insider ownership of Guardforce AI Co. Limited is 42.23%, while institutional ownership is 0.40%.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -15.59 while generating a return on equity of -250.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -72.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.31

Technical Analysis of Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI)

Looking closely at Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI), its last 5-days average volume was 1.9 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.26 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Guardforce AI Co. Limited’s (GFAI) raw stochastic average was set at 10.93%, which indicates a significant decrease from 73.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 121.07% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 95.59% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1796, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4228. However, in the short run, Guardforce AI Co. Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.1707. Second resistance stands at $0.1820. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1940. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1474, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1354. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1241.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) Key Stats

There are 41,379K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 6.32 million. As of now, sales total 35,150 K while income totals -5,480 K.