Investors finally get a glimpse of Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) volume hitting the figure of 3.39 million.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EDR) kicked off on January 06, 2023, at the price of $21.87, down -2.60% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $21.93 and dropped to $20.42 before settling in for the closing price of $21.90. Over the past 52 weeks, EDR has traded in a range of $17.42-$34.35.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Communication Services sector saw sales topped by 16.50%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 56.20%. With a float of $184.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $285.87 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 7700 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +43.28, operating margin of -1.05, and the pretax margin is -8.21.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Entertainment Industry. The insider ownership of Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. is 0.56%, while institutional ownership is 96.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 03, was worth 53,560. In this transaction Chief Legal Officer of this company sold 2,452 shares at a rate of $21.84, taking the stock ownership to the 31,057 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 03, when Company’s Global Controller and CAO sold 13,853 for $21.62, making the entire transaction worth $299,509. This insider now owns 67,535 shares in total.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.28) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -5.84 while generating a return on equity of -38.90. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 56.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 21.50% during the next five years compared to -32.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EDR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Endeavor Group Holdings Inc.’s (EDR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.88. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 22.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.14, a number that is poised to hit 0.40 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.37 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR)

The latest stats from [Endeavor Group Holdings Inc., EDR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.53 million was inferior to 2.66 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.90.

During the past 100 days, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc.’s (EDR) raw stochastic average was set at 36.47%, which indicates a significant decrease from 53.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.21% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 43.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.46. Now, the first resistance to watch is $22.03. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $22.74. The third major resistance level sits at $23.54. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.52, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.72. The third support level lies at $19.01 if the price breaches the second support level.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EDR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 10.35 billion has total of 702,410K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 5,078 M in contrast with the sum of -328,310 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,221 M and last quarter income was -10,040 K.