Investors finally get a glimpse of Sema4 Holdings Corp. (SMFR) volume hitting the figure of 1.4 million.

A new trading day began on January 06, 2023, with Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SMFR) stock priced at $0.2515, up 0.16% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.2585 and dropped to $0.2349 before settling in for the closing price of $0.24. SMFR’s price has ranged from $0.22 to $4.67 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 1.90%. With a float of $198.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $380.76 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1200 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -11.46, operating margin of -207.66, and the pretax margin is -115.64.

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (SMFR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Health Information Services Industry. The insider ownership of Sema4 Holdings Corp. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 41.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 04, was worth 428. In this transaction Chief People Officer of this company sold 1,630 shares at a rate of $0.26, taking the stock ownership to the 17,942 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 04, when Company’s Chief Transformation Officer sold 3,170 for $0.26, making the entire transaction worth $832. This insider now owns 101,765 shares in total.

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (SMFR) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.25 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -115.64 while generating a return on equity of -60.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 1.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SMFR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Sema4 Holdings Corp.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.93, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sema4 Holdings Corp. (SMFR)

The latest stats from [Sema4 Holdings Corp., SMFR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.72 million was inferior to 1.78 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Sema4 Holdings Corp.’s (SMFR) raw stochastic average was set at 1.44%, which indicates a significant decrease from 31.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 85.48% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 101.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5426, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.4013. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.2574. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.2697. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2810. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2338, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2225. The third support level lies at $0.2102 if the price breaches the second support level.

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SMFR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 94.60 million, the company has a total of 377,249K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 212,200 K while annual income is -245,390 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 83,230 K while its latest quarter income was -77,580 K.