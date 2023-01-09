Investors finally get a glimpse of The Chemours Company (CC) volume hitting the figure of 0.84 million.

On Friday, The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) opened at $31.21, higher 5.54% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $32.51 and dropped to $30.99 before settling in for the closing price of $30.70. Price fluctuations for CC have ranged from $22.56 to $44.95 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Basic Materials sector has jumped its sales by 3.30% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 173.80% at the time writing. With a float of $149.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $155.38 million.

In an organization with 6400 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +21.80, operating margin of +11.17, and the pretax margin is +10.65.

The Chemours Company (CC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Chemicals industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of The Chemours Company is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 76.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 07, was worth 965,170. In this transaction President, Titan Tech Chem Sol of this company sold 22,142 shares at a rate of $43.59, taking the stock ownership to the 101,038 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 09, when Company’s SVP, CFO sold 20,175 for $40.01, making the entire transaction worth $807,202. This insider now owns 313,506 shares in total.

The Chemours Company (CC) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.04) by $0.2. This company achieved a net margin of +9.58 while generating a return on equity of 64.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.83 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 173.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.20% during the next five years compared to 148.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for The Chemours Company (CC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.66. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 14.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.61, a number that is poised to hit 0.69 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Chemours Company (CC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.84 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.86 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.16.

During the past 100 days, The Chemours Company’s (CC) raw stochastic average was set at 62.16%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.11% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 50.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $30.90, while its 200-day Moving Average is $33.15. However, in the short run, The Chemours Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $32.94. Second resistance stands at $33.49. The third major resistance level sits at $34.46. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $31.42, it is likely to go to the next support level at $30.45. The third support level lies at $29.90 if the price breaches the second support level.

The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) Key Stats

There are currently 150,918K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.63 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 6,345 M according to its annual income of 608,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,777 M and its income totaled 240,000 K.