Investors finally get a glimpse of Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (VEDU) volume hitting the figure of 1.13 million.

A new trading day began on January 06, 2023, with Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ: VEDU) stock priced at $0.3701, up 29.98% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.79 and dropped to $0.3601 before settling in for the closing price of $0.43. VEDU’s price has ranged from $0.36 to $28.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -99.70%. With a float of $7.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $39.25 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 48 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.66, operating margin of +19.64, and the pretax margin is +4.88.

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (VEDU) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Education & Training Services Industry. The insider ownership of Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. is 76.33%, while institutional ownership is 0.10%.

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (VEDU) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +0.19 while generating a return on equity of 0.28.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -99.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ: VEDU) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.00

Technical Analysis of Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (VEDU)

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ: VEDU) saw its 5-day average volume 0.25 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.3 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.01%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc.’s (VEDU) raw stochastic average was set at 15.30%, which indicates a significant decrease from 46.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 165.00% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 116.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.7800 in the near term. At $1.0000, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2099. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3501, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1402.

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ: VEDU) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 16.90 million, the company has a total of 39,250K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 5,250 K while annual income is 10 K.