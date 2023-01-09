Investors must take note of Pinterest Inc.’s (PINS) performance last week, which was 2.69%.

Pinterest Inc. (NYSE: PINS) kicked off on January 06, 2023, at the price of $23.68, up 3.69% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $24.54 and dropped to $23.26 before settling in for the closing price of $23.59. Over the past 52 weeks, PINS has traded in a range of $16.14-$35.04.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Communication Services sector saw sales topped by 53.90%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 338.50%. With a float of $582.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $669.17 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 3225 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +79.47, operating margin of +12.65, and the pretax margin is +12.45.

Pinterest Inc. (PINS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Internet Content & Information Industry. The insider ownership of Pinterest Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 91.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 03, was worth 189,225. In this transaction Director of this company sold 7,500 shares at a rate of $25.23, taking the stock ownership to the 214,215 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 30, when Company’s SVP, Products sold 4,765 for $23.85, making the entire transaction worth $113,622. This insider now owns 427,186 shares in total.

Pinterest Inc. (PINS) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.06) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +12.27 while generating a return on equity of 11.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 338.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -2.70% during the next five years compared to 28.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Pinterest Inc. (NYSE: PINS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Pinterest Inc.’s (PINS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 9.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.77. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 27.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.14, a number that is poised to hit 0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.76 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Pinterest Inc. (PINS)

The latest stats from [Pinterest Inc., PINS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 9.93 million was inferior to 10.9 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.18.

During the past 100 days, Pinterest Inc.’s (PINS) raw stochastic average was set at 62.62%, which indicates a significant decrease from 67.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.64% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 60.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $24.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.40. Now, the first resistance to watch is $24.91. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $25.37. The third major resistance level sits at $26.19. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $23.63, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.81. The third support level lies at $22.35 if the price breaches the second support level.

Pinterest Inc. (NYSE: PINS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 16.00 billion has total of 678,231K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,578 M in contrast with the sum of 316,440 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 684,550 K and last quarter income was -65,180 K.