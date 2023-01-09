Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) is expecting 11.99% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On January 06, 2023, Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) opened at $429.14, higher 6.76% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $447.34 and dropped to $420.356 before settling in for the closing price of $417.06. Price fluctuations for LRCX have ranged from $299.59 to $730.75 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 16.50%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 21.80% at the time writing. With a float of $136.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $136.89 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 17700 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.62, operating margin of +31.14, and the pretax margin is +30.22.

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Lam Research Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 86.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 03, was worth 378,154. In this transaction Director of this company sold 880 shares at a rate of $429.72, taking the stock ownership to the 14,762 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 21, when Company’s Executive Vice President & CTO sold 3,540 for $450.00, making the entire transaction worth $1,593,000. This insider now owns 26,672 shares in total.

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $9.53) by $0.89. This company achieved a net margin of +26.80 while generating a return on equity of 74.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 7.91 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 21.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.90% during the next five years compared to 28.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Lam Research Corporation (LRCX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.16. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 23.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 34.87, a number that is poised to hit 7.90 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 27.97 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lam Research Corporation (LRCX)

Looking closely at Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX), its last 5-days average volume was 1.11 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.21 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 17.49.

During the past 100 days, Lam Research Corporation’s (LRCX) raw stochastic average was set at 66.13%, which indicates a significant decrease from 89.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.00% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 54.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $439.71, while its 200-day Moving Average is $449.57. However, in the short run, Lam Research Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $454.95. Second resistance stands at $464.64. The third major resistance level sits at $481.94. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $427.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $410.67. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $400.99.

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) Key Stats

There are currently 136,379K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 56.88 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 17,227 M according to its annual income of 4,605 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 5,074 M and its income totaled 1,426 M.