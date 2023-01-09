Last month’s performance of -3.67% for Waste Management Inc. (WM) is certainly impressive

On January 06, 2023, Waste Management Inc. (NYSE: WM) opened at $155.58, higher 3.65% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $159.8673 and dropped to $155.30 before settling in for the closing price of $153.88. Price fluctuations for WM have ranged from $138.58 to $175.98 over the past 52 weeks.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 5.70% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 22.00% at the time writing. With a float of $409.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $412.00 million.

In an organization with 48500 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +26.89, operating margin of +16.78, and the pretax margin is +13.10.

Waste Management Inc. (WM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Waste Management industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Waste Management Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 87.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 16, was worth 3,864,350. In this transaction EVP & CFO of this company sold 22,082 shares at a rate of $175.00, taking the stock ownership to the 50,516 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 11, when Company’s Sr. VP-Chief Customer Officer sold 8,971 for $169.83, making the entire transaction worth $1,523,522. This insider now owns 32,221 shares in total.

Waste Management Inc. (WM) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.51) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +10.13 while generating a return on equity of 24.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 22.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.66% during the next five years compared to 10.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Waste Management Inc. (NYSE: WM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Waste Management Inc. (WM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.25. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 68.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.38, a number that is poised to hit 1.36 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Waste Management Inc. (WM)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.31 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.4 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.09.

During the past 100 days, Waste Management Inc.’s (WM) raw stochastic average was set at 33.40%, which indicates a significant decrease from 67.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.64% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 21.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $160.89, while its 200-day Moving Average is $160.69. However, in the short run, Waste Management Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $161.14. Second resistance stands at $162.79. The third major resistance level sits at $165.71. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $156.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $153.65. The third support level lies at $152.00 if the price breaches the second support level.

Waste Management Inc. (NYSE: WM) Key Stats

There are currently 410,477K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 63.16 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 17,931 M according to its annual income of 1,816 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 5,075 M and its income totaled 639,000 K.