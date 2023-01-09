Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) to new highs

January 06, 2023, Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) trading session started at the price of $0.56, that was 2.03% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.5901 and dropped to $0.5587 before settling in for the closing price of $0.57. A 52-week range for HYMC has been $0.28 – $3.10.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 62.40%. With a float of $155.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $199.21 million.

The firm has a total of 95 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -47.87, operating margin of -73.35, and the pretax margin is -81.36.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 28.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 14, was worth 154,452. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 306,391 shares at a rate of $0.50, taking the stock ownership to the 17,923,698 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 13, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 500,000 for $0.50, making the entire transaction worth $251,850. This insider now owns 18,230,089 shares in total.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.01) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -79.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 62.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 9.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.18, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, HYMC], we can find that recorded value of 1.92 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.82 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation’s (HYMC) raw stochastic average was set at 21.60%, which indicates a significant decrease from 83.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 117.47% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 102.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6414, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0235. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.5957. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.6086. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6271. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5643, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5458. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.5329.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) Key Stats

There are 199,771K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 114.06 million. As of now, sales total 110,730 K while income totals -88,560 K. Its latest quarter income was 8,760 K while its last quarter net income were -15,850 K.