Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) to new highs

A new trading day began on January 06, 2023, with Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) stock priced at $53.77, up 3.02% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $55.14 and dropped to $53.31 before settling in for the closing price of $53.38. RCL’s price has ranged from $31.09 to $90.55 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was -29.00%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 22.80%. With a float of $219.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $255.07 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 85000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -159.51, operating margin of -248.82, and the pretax margin is -343.34.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Travel Services Industry. The insider ownership of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 73.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 13, was worth 791,421. In this transaction Director of this company sold 13,600 shares at a rate of $58.19, taking the stock ownership to the 21,064,632 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 12, when Company’s Director sold 78,927 for $57.00, making the entire transaction worth $4,498,973. This insider now owns 21,078,232 shares in total.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$2.08 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -343.34 while generating a return on equity of -75.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.67 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 22.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.89.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -11.82, a number that is poised to hit -0.78 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL)

Looking closely at Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL), its last 5-days average volume was 3.43 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 3.78 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.38.

During the past 100 days, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s (RCL) raw stochastic average was set at 72.69%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.97% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 63.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $54.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $52.58. However, in the short run, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $55.65. Second resistance stands at $56.31. The third major resistance level sits at $57.48. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $53.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $52.65. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $51.99.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 13.62 billion, the company has a total of 255,182K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,532 M while annual income is -5,261 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,993 M while its latest quarter income was 32,970 K.