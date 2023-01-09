Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Surrozen Inc. (SRZN) to new highs

On January 06, 2023, Surrozen Inc. (NASDAQ: SRZN) opened at $0.55, higher 8.48% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.6188 and dropped to $0.5253 before settling in for the closing price of $0.56. Price fluctuations for SRZN have ranged from $0.34 to $5.90 over the past 52 weeks.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -67.00% at the time writing. With a float of $32.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $34.97 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 83 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Surrozen Inc. (SRZN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Surrozen Inc. is 6.99%, while institutional ownership is 70.10%.

Surrozen Inc. (SRZN) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.4 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.46) by $0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.47 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -67.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Surrozen Inc. (NASDAQ: SRZN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Surrozen Inc. (SRZN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 9.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.44, a number that is poised to hit -0.37 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Surrozen Inc. (SRZN)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.56 million, its volume of 0.62 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Surrozen Inc.’s (SRZN) raw stochastic average was set at 9.70%, which indicates a significant decrease from 76.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 112.47% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 123.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0416, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.3250. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.6440 in the near term. At $0.6782, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7375. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5505, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4912. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.4570.

Surrozen Inc. (NASDAQ: SRZN) Key Stats

There are currently 35,123K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 19.70 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -54,650 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -13,357 K.