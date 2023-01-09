Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) to new highs

A new trading day began on January 06, 2023, with Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA) stock priced at $265.11, up 5.14% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $277.86 and dropped to $263.215 before settling in for the closing price of $260.06. ZBRA’s price has ranged from $224.87 to $563.06 over the past 52 weeks.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 9.50% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 66.10%. With a float of $51.34 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $51.83 million.

The firm has a total of 9800 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Communication Equipment Industry. The insider ownership of Zebra Technologies Corporation is 0.56%, while institutional ownership is 91.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 04, was worth 765,735. In this transaction Chief Global Ops & Services of this company sold 2,331 shares at a rate of $328.50, taking the stock ownership to the 1,976 shares.

Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $4.61 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 5.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 66.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.89% during the next five years compared to 51.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Zebra Technologies Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.34. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 35.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.76, a number that is poised to hit 4.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 17.90 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Zebra Technologies Corporation, ZBRA], we can find that recorded value of 0.35 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.38 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.01%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 9.46.

During the past 100 days, Zebra Technologies Corporation’s (ZBRA) raw stochastic average was set at 39.47%, which indicates a significant decrease from 87.95% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.04% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 52.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $256.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $308.59. Now, the first resistance to watch is $279.78. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $286.14. The third major resistance level sits at $294.43. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $265.14, it is likely to go to the next support level at $256.85. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $250.49.

Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 13.43 billion, the company has a total of 51,630K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 5,627 M while annual income is 837,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,378 M while its latest quarter income was 170,000 K.