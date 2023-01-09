LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 3.95 million

A new trading day began on January 06, 2023, with LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB) stock priced at $87.98, up 3.65% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $90.4101 and dropped to $87.93 before settling in for the closing price of $86.93. LYB’s price has ranged from $71.46 to $112.53 over the past 52 weeks.

Basic Materials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 9.60% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 294.90%. With a float of $254.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $326.00 million.

The firm has a total of 19100 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.90, operating margin of +15.91, and the pretax margin is +14.70.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Specialty Chemicals Industry. The insider ownership of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 71.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 31, was worth 145,454. In this transaction SVP, Global Business Services of this company sold 1,713 shares at a rate of $84.91, taking the stock ownership to the 8,998 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 02, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 729,846 for $84.85, making the entire transaction worth $61,926,119. This insider now owns 3,321 shares in total.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $5.19 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +12.15 while generating a return on equity of 56.57. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 294.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -11.09% during the next five years compared to 12.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are LyondellBasell Industries N.V.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.53. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 12.94, a number that is poised to hit 1.73 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [LyondellBasell Industries N.V., LYB], we can find that recorded value of 2.01 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.27 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 94.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.19.

During the past 100 days, LyondellBasell Industries N.V.’s (LYB) raw stochastic average was set at 91.76%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.25% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $83.11, while its 200-day Moving Average is $90.55. Now, the first resistance to watch is $91.03. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $91.96. The third major resistance level sits at $93.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $88.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $87.00. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $86.07.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 28.31 billion, the company has a total of 325,624K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 46,173 M while annual income is 5,610 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 12,250 M while its latest quarter income was 570,000 K.