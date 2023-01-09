MP Materials Corp. (MP) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 331,950 K

On January 06, 2023, MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) opened at $25.02, higher 6.52% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $26.50 and dropped to $24.7501 before settling in for the closing price of $24.83. Price fluctuations for MP have ranged from $23.50 to $60.19 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 359.70% at the time writing. With a float of $145.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $176.54 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 365 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +68.97, operating margin of +50.28, and the pretax margin is +48.26.

MP Materials Corp. (MP) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of MP Materials Corp. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 65.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 14, was worth 1,698,057. In this transaction Director by Deputization of this company sold 53,702 shares at a rate of $31.62, taking the stock ownership to the 1,120,014 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 14, when Company’s Director sold 53,702 for $31.62, making the entire transaction worth $1,698,057. This insider now owns 1,120,014 shares in total.

MP Materials Corp. (MP) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.33) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +40.68 while generating a return on equity of 14.50. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 359.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for MP Materials Corp. (MP). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 17.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.26. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 46.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.42, a number that is poised to hit 0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.31 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MP Materials Corp. (MP)

The latest stats from [MP Materials Corp., MP] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.49 million was inferior to 2.63 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.45.

During the past 100 days, MP Materials Corp.’s (MP) raw stochastic average was set at 19.91%, which indicates a significant decrease from 49.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 77.95% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 65.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $30.17, while its 200-day Moving Average is $34.94. Now, the first resistance to watch is $27.05. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $27.65. The third major resistance level sits at $28.80. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $25.30, it is likely to go to the next support level at $24.15. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $23.55.

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) Key Stats

There are currently 177,543K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.41 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 331,950 K according to its annual income of 135,040 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 124,450 K and its income totaled 63,180 K.