No matter how cynical the overall market is Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) performance over the last week is recorded 11.74%

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) on January 06, 2023, started off the session at the price of $26.09. During the day, the shares moved up to $26.30 and dropped to $25.58 before settling in for the closing price of $25.79. Within the past 52 weeks, SIX’s price has moved between $16.83 and $47.24.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 2.60%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 130.00%. With a float of $81.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $83.09 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1970 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +40.72, operating margin of +26.60, and the pretax margin is +14.78.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Leisure industry stocks is more important than anything else. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 15, was worth 112,349. In this transaction CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of this company bought 5,250 shares at a rate of $21.40, taking the stock ownership to the 59,675 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 14, when Company’s CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER bought 2,250 for $21.94, making the entire transaction worth $49,356. This insider now owns 54,425 shares in total.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $1.01) by -$0.48. This company achieved a net margin of +8.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 130.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.07% during the next five years compared to 3.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) Trading Performance Indicators

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.54. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 25.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.14, a number that is poised to hit -0.84 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.84 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX)

The latest stats from [Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, SIX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.82 million was inferior to 2.01 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.06.

During the past 100 days, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation’s (SIX) raw stochastic average was set at 91.29%, which indicates a significant increase from 91.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.55% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 57.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.46, while its 200-day Moving Average is $25.90. Now, the first resistance to watch is $26.20. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $26.61. The third major resistance level sits at $26.92. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $25.48, it is likely to go to the next support level at $25.17. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $24.76.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.14 billion based on 83,157K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,497 M and income totals 129,920 K. The company made 504,830 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 115,830 K in sales during its previous quarter.