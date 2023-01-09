Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 46.15%

A new trading day began on January 06, 2023, with Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (AMEX: OPTT) stock priced at $0.58, up 24.50% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.66 and dropped to $0.56 before settling in for the closing price of $0.53. OPTT’s price has ranged from $0.44 to $1.89 over the past 52 weeks.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 15.80%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 28.90%. With a float of $55.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $55.90 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 54 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -5.74, operating margin of -1211.65, and the pretax margin is -1176.63.

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts Industry. The insider ownership of Ocean Power Technologies Inc. is 0.15%, while institutional ownership is 8.60%.

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -1073.00 while generating a return on equity of -25.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 28.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (AMEX: OPTT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Ocean Power Technologies Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 11.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.39

Technical Analysis of Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT)

The latest stats from [Ocean Power Technologies Inc., OPTT] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.31 million was inferior to 0.32 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Ocean Power Technologies Inc.’s (OPTT) raw stochastic average was set at 20.95%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 112.97% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 72.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6237, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8767. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.6961. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.7323. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8020. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5902, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5205. The third support level lies at $0.4843 if the price breaches the second support level.

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (AMEX: OPTT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 29.60 million, the company has a total of 55,922K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,760 K while annual income is -18,870 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 300 K while its latest quarter income was -4,840 K.