Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) 20 Days SMA touches 0.16%: The odds favor the bear

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE: OHI) kicked off on January 06, 2023, at the price of $28.41, up 1.34% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $28.74 and dropped to $28.28 before settling in for the closing price of $28.28. Over the past 52 weeks, OHI has traded in a range of $24.81-$33.71.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Real Estate Sector giant was 3.40%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 151.70%. With a float of $233.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $234.79 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 70 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +66.76, operating margin of +53.40, and the pretax margin is +39.04.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Healthcare Facilities Industry. The insider ownership of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. is 0.39%, while institutional ownership is 66.60%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.37) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +39.10 while generating a return on equity of 10.76. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 151.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -1.30% during the next five years compared to -1.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE: OHI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Omega Healthcare Investors Inc.’s (OHI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.69, a number that is poised to hit 0.41 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI)

Looking closely at Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE: OHI), its last 5-days average volume was 1.81 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.92 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.65.

During the past 100 days, Omega Healthcare Investors Inc.’s (OHI) raw stochastic average was set at 20.01%, which indicates a significant decrease from 79.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.20% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 28.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $30.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $30.00. However, in the short run, Omega Healthcare Investors Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $28.84. Second resistance stands at $29.02. The third major resistance level sits at $29.30. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $28.38, it is likely to go to the next support level at $28.10. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $27.92.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE: OHI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 6.62 billion has total of 234,183K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,063 M in contrast with the sum of 416,740 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 239,430 K and last quarter income was 102,270 K.