PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) last year’s performance of 179.09% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) kicked off on January 06, 2023, at the price of $38.86, up 2.51% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $40.1103 and dropped to $38.84 before settling in for the closing price of $38.28. Over the past 52 weeks, PBF has traded in a range of $14.42-$49.00.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 11.40% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 116.20%. With a float of $126.10 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $139.47 million.

The firm has a total of 3418 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Industry. The insider ownership of PBF Energy Inc. is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 81.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 04, was worth 5,555,729. In this transaction Senior Vice President of this company sold 117,500 shares at a rate of $47.28, taking the stock ownership to the 44,126 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 01, when Company’s Principal Accounting Officer sold 32,500 for $45.97, making the entire transaction worth $1,493,937. This insider now owns 14,662 shares in total.

PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $7.96 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $6.49) by $1.47. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.92 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 116.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at PBF Energy Inc.’s (PBF) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.12. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 19.06, a number that is poised to hit 2.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.73 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PBF Energy Inc. (PBF)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [PBF Energy Inc., PBF], we can find that recorded value of 2.35 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.49 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.93.

During the past 100 days, PBF Energy Inc.’s (PBF) raw stochastic average was set at 55.64%, which indicates a significant decrease from 60.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.79% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 60.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $41.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $34.50. Now, the first resistance to watch is $39.95. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $40.67. The third major resistance level sits at $41.22. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $38.68, it is likely to go to the next support level at $38.13. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $37.41.

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 5.34 billion has total of 122,520K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 27,253 M in contrast with the sum of 231,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 12,765 M and last quarter income was 1,056 M.