Recent developments with Century Aluminum Company (CENX) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 2.68 cents.

On January 06, 2023, Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) opened at $8.70, higher 10.04% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.41 and dropped to $8.55 before settling in for the closing price of $8.47. Price fluctuations for CENX have ranged from $5.27 to $30.36 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Basic Materials sector company grew by 10.90% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -34.50% at the time writing. With a float of $51.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $91.30 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2512 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +5.62, operating margin of +2.99, and the pretax margin is -8.93.

Century Aluminum Company (CENX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Aluminum industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Century Aluminum Company is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 57.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 15, was worth 440,313. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 49,568 shares at a rate of $8.88, taking the stock ownership to the 64,400 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 12, when Company’s President and CEO sold 50,000 for $9.78, making the entire transaction worth $488,800. This insider now owns 113,968 shares in total.

Century Aluminum Company (CENX) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.3 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.21) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of -7.55 while generating a return on equity of -34.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.7 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -34.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Century Aluminum Company (CENX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.63, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Century Aluminum Company (CENX)

Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) saw its 5-day average volume 1.57 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.59 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.59.

During the past 100 days, Century Aluminum Company’s (CENX) raw stochastic average was set at 81.64%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 69.40% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 105.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.05, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.77. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $9.64 in the near term. At $9.95, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $10.50. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.78, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.23. The third support level lies at $7.92 if the price breaches the second support level.

Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) Key Stats

There are currently 91,347K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 773.75 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,213 M according to its annual income of -167,100 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 637,200 K and its income totaled 44,300 K.