Recent developments with Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 2.01 cents.

A new trading day began on January 06, 2023, with Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBP) stock priced at $0.13, up 10.86% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.145 and dropped to $0.125 before settling in for the closing price of $0.13. CRBP’s price has ranged from $0.10 to $0.62 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company slipped by -14.30% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 73.90%. With a float of $124.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $125.27 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 41 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -85.92, operating margin of -6350.09, and the pretax margin is -6628.12.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 19.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 10, was worth 1,272. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $0.25, taking the stock ownership to the 27,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 10, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 20,000 for $0.26, making the entire transaction worth $5,198. This insider now owns 199,272 shares in total.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.11 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -5176.38 while generating a return on equity of -79.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 73.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBP) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.33, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBP) saw its 5-day average volume 1.95 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.84 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.01.

During the past 100 days, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s (CRBP) raw stochastic average was set at 27.78%, which indicates a significant decrease from 100.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 85.68% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 133.21% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1253, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.2361. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.1517 in the near term. At $0.1583, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1717. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1317, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1183. The third support level lies at $0.1117 if the price breaches the second support level.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBP) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 16.40 million, the company has a total of 125,281K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 880 K while annual income is -45,640 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -8,782 K.