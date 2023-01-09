Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: RCON) on January 06, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.22, soaring 10.66% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.37 and dropped to $1.202 before settling in for the closing price of $1.22. Within the past 52 weeks, RCON’s price has moved between $0.50 and $1.60.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

A company in the Energy sector has jumped its sales by 6.90% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 277.20%. With a float of $32.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $33.88 million.

In an organization with 188 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Recon Technology Ltd. is 53.60%, while institutional ownership is 6.80%.

Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 277.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: RCON) Trading Performance Indicators

Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 8.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.43 and is forecasted to reach -0.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.29 million. That was better than the volume of 0.27 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Recon Technology Ltd.’s (RCON) raw stochastic average was set at 97.69%, which indicates a significant increase from 95.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 66.04% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 68.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0527, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8481. However, in the short run, Recon Technology Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.4127. Second resistance stands at $1.4753. The third major resistance level sits at $1.5807. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2447, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1393. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.0767.

Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: RCON) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 41.30 million based on 29,701K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 12,510 K and income totals 14,270 K. The company made 14,598 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -16,953 K in sales during its previous quarter.