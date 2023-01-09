ReNew Energy Global Plc (RNW) soared 5.20 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

On January 06, 2023, ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ: RNW) opened at $5.23, higher 5.20% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.515 and dropped to $5.19 before settling in for the closing price of $5.19. Price fluctuations for RNW have ranged from $5.02 to $8.97 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -142.40% at the time writing. With a float of $93.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $392.26 million.

In an organization with 1675 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +68.80, operating margin of +35.04, and the pretax margin is -20.59.

ReNew Energy Global Plc (RNW) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Utilities – Renewable industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of ReNew Energy Global Plc is 15.25%, while institutional ownership is 77.70%.

ReNew Energy Global Plc (RNW) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.06) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -27.11 while generating a return on equity of -13.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -142.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ: RNW) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for ReNew Energy Global Plc (RNW). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.46, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ReNew Energy Global Plc (RNW)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.61 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.67 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.30.

During the past 100 days, ReNew Energy Global Plc’s (RNW) raw stochastic average was set at 16.42%, which indicates a significant decrease from 52.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 57.15% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 56.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.81, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.64. However, in the short run, ReNew Energy Global Plc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.59. Second resistance stands at $5.71. The third major resistance level sits at $5.91. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.26, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.06. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.94.

ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ: RNW) Key Stats

There are currently 400,833K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.47 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 912,000 K according to its annual income of -211,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 275,000 K and its income totaled -12,000 K.